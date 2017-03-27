'Real Housewife' Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko Find Balance With Foxtrot on 'DWTS'

Erika Jayne and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko are back for week two of Dancing With The Stars!

The couple took to the floor for a foxtrot, which they performed to “Bad Intentions by Niykee Heaton.

After being told she was a little too sexy last week, the judges agreed that the dance was a good balance of Erika‘s true self and the foxtrot.

Erika and Gleb earned a score of 7 from each of the judges, giving them 28 points total and putting them in the middle of the scoreboard.

To vote for Erika and Glebin the competition, vote for them by calling 1-800-868-3410!

Check out the duo’s performance below…