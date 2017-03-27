Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 9:33 am

Rose Byrne & Sandra Oh Have Broadway Night At 'Sweat' Opening!

Rose Byrne keeps it cool and casual as she waves to photographers while posing for photographs at the Broadway opening night of Sweat held at Studio 54 on Sunday (March 26) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress was joined at the event by Sandra Oh, Nicole Ari Parker, Vanessa A. Williams, John Benjamin Hickey, and Allison Janney, who was accompanied by playwright John Guare.

In case you missed it, check out Rose in the first teaser trailer for Oprah Winfrey‘s upcoming television movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks!

