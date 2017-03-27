Rose Byrne & Sandra Oh Have Broadway Night At 'Sweat' Opening!

Rose Byrne keeps it cool and casual as she waves to photographers while posing for photographs at the Broadway opening night of Sweat held at Studio 54 on Sunday (March 26) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress was joined at the event by Sandra Oh, Nicole Ari Parker, Vanessa A. Williams, John Benjamin Hickey, and Allison Janney, who was accompanied by playwright John Guare.

