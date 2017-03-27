Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 7:05 pm

Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Mind Blake Lively Kissing Male Co-Stars

Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Mind Blake Lively Kissing Male Co-Stars

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how he doesn’t mind his wife Blake Lively kissing other men when filming a movie or TV show.

Blake has previously opened up about how she was uncomfortable with lots of people watching her husband’s love scenes in Deadpool on an airplane she on, but it seems Ryan might not have the same experience.

Click inside to read what Ryan said in his new interview…

“I don’t mind that as much. I don’t mean that in a creepy way,” Ryan told Elle in a new interview. “What people don’t realize is, there are 50 or 60 tired, hungry, overworked crew members standing directly behind them. But the Deadpool one, I remember shooting it and thinking, ‘This is going to be tough playing in the headrest of every seat on a plane.’”
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 01
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 02
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 03
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 04
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 05
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 06
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 07
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 08
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 09
ryan reynolds doesnt mind blake lively kissing male co stars 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here