Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Mind Blake Lively Kissing Male Co-Stars

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how he doesn’t mind his wife Blake Lively kissing other men when filming a movie or TV show.

Blake has previously opened up about how she was uncomfortable with lots of people watching her husband’s love scenes in Deadpool on an airplane she on, but it seems Ryan might not have the same experience.

“I don’t mind that as much. I don’t mean that in a creepy way,” Ryan told Elle in a new interview. “What people don’t realize is, there are 50 or 60 tired, hungry, overworked crew members standing directly behind them. But the Deadpool one, I remember shooting it and thinking, ‘This is going to be tough playing in the headrest of every seat on a plane.’”