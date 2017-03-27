Mon, 27 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Samira Wiley on Her Marriage to Lauren Morelli: 'Love Always Wins!'

Samira Wiley married her longtime love Lauren Morelli over the weekend, and now, Samira is taking to Twitter for the first time to comment on the nuptials.

The 29-year-old Orange is the New Black star wrote, “Love ALWAYS wins!” after she said “I do.” So true!

Lauren and Samira met on the set of Orange Is the New Black, where Lauren is a writer for the show.

If you missed it, be sure to see Samira and Lauren‘s gorgeous wedding photo.
