Mon, 27 March 2017 at 10:08 pm

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Olivia Wilde & Oscar Isaac on Set of 'Life Itself'

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Olivia Wilde & Oscar Isaac on Set of 'Life Itself'

Samuel L. Jackson is all smiles as he arrives on set of Life Itself early Monday morning (March 27) in New York City.

The 68-year-old actor rocked a maroon sweatsuit as he joined co-star Oscar Isaac to a film a scene on the street.

The day before, Olivia was spotted rocking her fake baby bump as she and Oscar filmed outside of a fire department.

No word yet on when Life Itself is set to hit theaters.

