Mon, 27 March 2017 at 4:46 pm

Sarah Silverman to Launch Political Series on Hulu

Sarah Silverman to Launch Political Series on Hulu

Sarah Silverman is heading to Hulu with a new topical series, tentatively titled I Love You, America.

The comedian is working with Funny or Die for the weekly half-hour topical show to discuss the current political/emotional landscape of the country. Ten episodes have been ordered by the streaming service.

Here is the show’s logline: “From inciting treason to telling poop jokes, Sarah Silverman has created her fair share of online chatter, but with this show she’s looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously. While it’s great to connect with like-minded people, Silverman feels it’s crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people. She is teaming up with producers Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Funny Or Die, in creating a show setting out to expose the fact that we are all the same. Oh, and it will be funny too.”

WILL YOU WATCH Sarah Silverman’s new series for Hulu?
