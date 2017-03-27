Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 9:30 pm

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Dating Again, Reveals Her Celeb Crush!

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Dating Again, Reveals Her Celeb Crush!

Is Scarlett Johansson ready to start dating again?

The 32-year-old actress appeared on Howard Stern‘s Sirus XM show to promote her new film Ghost in the Shell on Monday (March 27) where she opened up about dating since filing for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett and Romain announced their divorce earlier this month. The pair are parents to two-year-old daughter Rose.

“I’m on guard because I have a young daughter,” Scarlett said. “That’s something I’m more concerned about.”

Scarlett then said that her busy schedule is keeping her from dating again, however that didn’t stop Howard from trying to set her up.

“I think I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, but I’ll let you know,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett then went on to admit that she has a thing for chefs!

She then went on to say that she thinks chef Gordon Ramsay is the “hottest guy in the world.”
