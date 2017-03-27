Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd drew a lot of attention while in Brazil together over the weekend.

The 24-year-old actress and entertainer and the 27-year-old singer walked through Guarulhos International Airport on Sunday (March 26) in São Paulo, Brazil. Selena flew to the country to watch The Weeknd perform live in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena posted a video from backstage of The Weeknd on stage to her Instagram Story — watch below!