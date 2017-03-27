Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 11:37 am

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd drew a lot of attention while in Brazil together over the weekend.

The 24-year-old actress and entertainer and the 27-year-old singer walked through Guarulhos International Airport on Sunday (March 26) in São Paulo, Brazil. Selena flew to the country to watch The Weeknd perform live in town.

Selena posted a video from backstage of The Weeknd on stage to her Instagram Story — watch below!


Selena Gomez Instagram Story From The Weeknd’s Brazil Concert
selena gomez the weeknd fly out of brazil 01
selena gomez the weeknd fly out of brazil 02
selena gomez the weeknd fly out of brazil 03
selena gomez the weeknd fly out of brazil 04
selena gomez the weeknd fly out of brazil 05

