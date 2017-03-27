Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 11:41 am

Sia Shows Her Face While Singing on 'Sesame Street' (Video)

Sia Shows Her Face While Singing on 'Sesame Street' (Video)

Sia is helping teach kids about the letter “S” during an appearance on Sesame Street and she even showed off her face during the video!

The 41-year-old entertainer wore her signature wig and giant bow on top of her head, but she also showed off her face while wearing a red ball on her nose.

“S is for Song! Sia joins some of your furry friends from Sesame Street to sing about how much they love songs! Songs can make you feel so good you just want to sing it out loud!” the caption for the video reads.

Make sure to see lots of photos of Sia showing her face in public over the years.


Sesame Street: S is for Songs with Sia
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Sesame Street
Posted to: Music, Sesame Street, Sia, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here