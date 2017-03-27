Sia Shows Her Face While Singing on 'Sesame Street' (Video)

Sia is helping teach kids about the letter “S” during an appearance on Sesame Street and she even showed off her face during the video!

The 41-year-old entertainer wore her signature wig and giant bow on top of her head, but she also showed off her face while wearing a red ball on her nose.

“S is for Song! Sia joins some of your furry friends from Sesame Street to sing about how much they love songs! Songs can make you feel so good you just want to sing it out loud!” the caption for the video reads.

Sesame Street: S is for Songs with Sia