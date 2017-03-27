Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 9:32 pm

Simone Biles Shows Her Sexier Side During 'DWTS' Week Two

Simone Biles Shows Her Sexier Side During 'DWTS' Week Two

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber continue their quest for the Mirror Ball trophy on Dancing With The Stars!

The adorable duo – AKA Team Golden Giggles – performed a smoldering Cha Cha to “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J featuring 2 Chainz.

Simone got to show her sexier side for the dance, which she said was a “little uncomfortable” but “she’s learning.”

Simone and Sasha earned 29 points, out of 40. This puts them in a tie for second place on the leaderboard right now.

To vote for Simone and Sasha in the competition, vote for them by calling 1-800-1-800-868-3412!

Watch their entire performance below…
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Sasha Farber, Simone Biles

