The Bachelorette's Luke Pell Cozies Up with Danielle Lombard at EDM Event

Former Bachelor Nation contestants Luke Pell and Danielle Lombard step out to attend The Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMF Media on Saturday (March 25) in Miami, Fla.

The rumored new couple was joined at the event by fellow Bachelor Nation member Vinny Ventiera.

Luke and Danielle were reportedly spotted being cozy with each other. They shared coy hugs and affectionate touches while Vinny played the third wheel, according to onlookers.

The reality stars, who fans hope to see on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, checked out the Boohoo dream closet and shared a Heineken.