Mon, 27 March 2017 at 8:58 pm

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Foxtrots His Way Through 'DWTS' Week Two

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Foxtrots His Way Through 'DWTS' Week Two

Nick Viall is back for another week of Dancing With The Stars with partner Peta Murgatroyd!

The 34-year-old reality star, who just completed his season of The Bachelor, performed a Foxtrot that was choreographed to “Love Me Now” by John Legend.

Nick‘s partner Peta is back on the show after giving birth to her son Shai two and a half months ago.

The couple received a score of 25 out of 40 from the judges, which narrowly topped their score from last week.

To vote for Nick and Peta in the competition, vote for them by calling 1-800-868-3409!

Check out their performance below…
Photos: ABC
