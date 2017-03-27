Top Stories
Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

The Chainsmokers' 'The One' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

The Chainsmokers just debuted their new song “The One” and you can stream it right here!

The song is one of several off of their upcoming debut album Memories… Do Not Open, which will be premiering on April 7. “The One” is the new single off of the album.

Listen to “The One” below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
