Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 3:52 pm

'True Detective' Season Three Moving Forward at HBO!

It looks like True Detective season three could be moving forward at HBO!

EW reports that the show’s creator Nic Pizzolatto has reportedly written two episodes of the new season. Nic is teaming up with David Milch, a producer and writer, to create the third season of the hit drama series.

It’s been almost two years since the second season aired on HBO. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in the first season, while Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell starred in the second season.

Back in 2016, HBO said, “…both Nic and HBO are open to another season. I don’t think Nic has a take and he’s working on some other projects. We’re open to somebody else writing it and Nic supervising it. It’s a valuable franchise, it’s not dead, we just don’t have a take for a third season yet.”

Stay tuned for more info!
