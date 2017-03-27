Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 2:02 pm

Val Kilmer Can't Stop Tweeting About Cate Blanchett

Val Kilmer Can't Stop Tweeting About Cate Blanchett

Val Kilmer seems to really love Cate Blanchett and he has been expressing his admiration for her on Twitter for several days!

The 57-year-old actor worked with Cate on the 2003 movie The Missing and he clearly still harbors a lot of love for his former co-star.

“Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband [Andrew Upton] met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate,” Val tweeted along with a selfie of himself. In a tweet that appears to have been deleted, he added, “And recently I’ve had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn’t in either of them.”

While visiting the World Trade Center in New York City the next day, Val continued to tweet about Cate.

“She’s just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren’t-Some superstars don’t do a thing to ya in person- Cate is so real it’s almost unreal,” he wrote.

Click inside to read all of Val Kilmer’s tweets about Cate Blanchett…

After the tweets went viral, Val deleted this message:

“I’ve never done said or written a single idea that wasn’t of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent. She’s a friend of mine and I’ve met her husband thru the years and we’ve all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn’t understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn’t even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.”
