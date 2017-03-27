Top Stories
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:35 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Thinks It's 'Insane' & 'Amazing' People Still Watch 'High School Musical'!

Vanessa Hudgens steps out to do some shopping on Sunday (March 26) in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old actress recently revealed that she won’t be part of High School Musical 4.

In addition, Vanessa said that she thinks it’s “insane” that people still love HSM!

“It’s insane to me that kids are still watching High School Musical,” Vanessa told E! News. “I mean it’s amazing. It think it just shows the power of a musical. They’re timeless.”

If you missed it, here’s everything we know about High School Musical 4 so far.
Photos: FameFlynet
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

