Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:35 pm
Vanessa Hudgens Thinks It's 'Insane' & 'Amazing' People Still Watch 'High School Musical'!
Vanessa Hudgens steps out to do some shopping on Sunday (March 26) in Hollywood.
The 28-year-old actress recently revealed that she won’t be part of High School Musical 4.
In addition, Vanessa said that she thinks it’s “insane” that people still love HSM!
“It’s insane to me that kids are still watching High School Musical,” Vanessa told E! News. “I mean it’s amazing. It think it just shows the power of a musical. They’re timeless.”
If you missed it, here’s everything we know about High School Musical 4 so far.
