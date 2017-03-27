Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 5:20 am

Venus Williams Advances to Fourth Round at Miami Open!

Congratulations to Venus Williams!

The 36-year-old tennis star defeated her opponent Patricia Tig 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday (March 26) in Key Biscayne, Fla. Her win advances her to the fourth round of the Miami Open tournament.

“I love South Florida,” she said after she won, via Fox Sports. “It’s really home.” If you didn’t know, Venus lives in Palm Beach Gardens.

Venus, who has won the tournament three times in the past, will next go up against Svetlana Kuznetsova. Good luck!

Venus is pictured here warming up before her match.

