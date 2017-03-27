Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 2:22 pm

Will Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin's 'Grace & Frankie' Be Renewed Again?

Will Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin's 'Grace & Frankie' Be Renewed Again?

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin wave to their fans while leaving ABC Studio on Monday (March 27) in New York City,

The Grace & Frankie stars are promoting the new season of the show ahead of the season 3 premiere on March 24.

The show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman recently spoke about if she has plans for future seasons, and if she laid out how long she wanted the show to last.

“I’ve never done that. I’ve never thought about how long the show needs to be, the show will eventually tell us. Truth is I hope it lasts even longer. I mean, I have no real control over that, but yes, I think the show can go on further,” she told Deadline.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
