Wiz Khalifa's Visit to Pablo Escobar's Tomb Sparks Controversy

Wiz Khalifa paid a visit to the tomb of former drug lord Pablo Escobar and seemingly paid homage to the late criminal, which has caused some controversy in the nation of Colombia.

The 29-year-old rapper was down in South America for a concert and he visited the grave site, where he left flowers and reportedly smoked a joint.

Wiz was criticized by the mayor of Medellin, the city where the grave is located. Federico Gutierrez called the rapper a “scoundrel” and said he should have instead visited the graves of the thousands of victims who died during the drug violence in Colombia in the late 1980s, according to Billboard.