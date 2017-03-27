Top Stories
Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 5:19 pm

Wiz Khalifa's Visit to Pablo Escobar's Tomb Sparks Controversy

Wiz Khalifa's Visit to Pablo Escobar's Tomb Sparks Controversy

Wiz Khalifa paid a visit to the tomb of former drug lord Pablo Escobar and seemingly paid homage to the late criminal, which has caused some controversy in the nation of Colombia.

The 29-year-old rapper was down in South America for a concert and he visited the grave site, where he left flowers and reportedly smoked a joint.

Wiz was criticized by the mayor of Medellin, the city where the grave is located. Federico Gutierrez called the rapper a “scoundrel” and said he should have instead visited the graves of the thousands of victims who died during the drug violence in Colombia in the late 1980s, according to Billboard.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Wiz Khalifa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here