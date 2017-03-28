Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 6:04 pm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes to War in 'The Wall' - New Poster Revealed

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes to War in 'The Wall' - New Poster Revealed

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena star together in the upcoming psychological thriller The Wall and a new poster for the film has been released.

The upcoming movie follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship.

The Wall was directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Ultimatum, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) and written by first-time screenwriter Dwain Worrell from his Black List script.

The movie will be hitting theaters on May 12.

Make sure to watch the trailer for the film!
