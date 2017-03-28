Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 9:50 am

Alec Baldwin Reveals How He Ended Up with SNL's Trump Gig

Alec Baldwin Reveals How He Ended Up with SNL's Trump Gig

Alec Baldwin takes the cover of Vanity Fair‘s April 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 58-year-old Boss Baby star had to share with the mag:

On how he ended up landing the Trump gig on SNL: “I was supposed to do a film. And the people who were doing the film were supposed to escrow money to guarantee that I would get paid. And they didn’t put the money in escrow. And that’s when I hung up and said I’m not going to go do the movie and I’m going to go do the thing with Lorne. And I think to myself, What if I hadn’t done that. . . . It’s turned out to be this incredible opportunity.”

On Kate McKinnon: “[She's] one of the three most talented people [he’s] ever worked with on the show in [his] entire life…he’s funny—she has that whole comedy DNA thing that Tina and all those people I’ve worked with have. But she’s a great actress. You have to have an acting ability to play [Jeff] Sessions. . . and to play Elizabeth Warren and then she plays Hillary [Clinton] and then she plays Kellyanne Conway. Truly . . . there is no limit to what she can do and I really have fallen madly in love with Kate when I’ve worked with her.”

On this Whitney Houston anecdote: “After the third or fourth time I hosted (I’ve been given many chances to improve), I started to get the hang of it. Along the way, I had the opportunity to do the show with some of the biggest musical acts in the business. One year I hosted when Whitney Houston was the musical guest. After her dress rehearsal, I was introduced to her backstage. ‘You truly are the most talented singer out there today,’ I said, a bit star-struck. She paused and said, ‘I know, baby,’ then walked on.”

For more from Alec, visit VanityFair.com.
alec baldwin vanity fair april 2017 01

Credit: Mark Seliger exclusively for Vanity Fair
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Magazine

