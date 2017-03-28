Alec Baldwin Reveals How He Ended Up with SNL's Trump Gig

Alec Baldwin takes the cover of Vanity Fair‘s April 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 58-year-old Boss Baby star had to share with the mag:

On how he ended up landing the Trump gig on SNL: “I was supposed to do a film. And the people who were doing the film were supposed to escrow money to guarantee that I would get paid. And they didn’t put the money in escrow. And that’s when I hung up and said I’m not going to go do the movie and I’m going to go do the thing with Lorne. And I think to myself, What if I hadn’t done that. . . . It’s turned out to be this incredible opportunity.”

On Kate McKinnon: “[She's] one of the three most talented people [he’s] ever worked with on the show in [his] entire life…he’s funny—she has that whole comedy DNA thing that Tina and all those people I’ve worked with have. But she’s a great actress. You have to have an acting ability to play [Jeff] Sessions. . . and to play Elizabeth Warren and then she plays Hillary [Clinton] and then she plays Kellyanne Conway. Truly . . . there is no limit to what she can do and I really have fallen madly in love with Kate when I’ve worked with her.”

On this Whitney Houston anecdote: “After the third or fourth time I hosted (I’ve been given many chances to improve), I started to get the hang of it. Along the way, I had the opportunity to do the show with some of the biggest musical acts in the business. One year I hosted when Whitney Houston was the musical guest. After her dress rehearsal, I was introduced to her backstage. ‘You truly are the most talented singer out there today,’ I said, a bit star-struck. She paused and said, ‘I know, baby,’ then walked on.”

