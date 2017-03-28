Anne Hathaway Goes Vintage for Her 'Colossal' Press Tour

Anne Hathaway stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Colossal on Tuesday night (March 28) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

The 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by her co-star Jason Sudeikis, 41, and their director Nacho Vigalondo. The film will hit theaters on April 7.

Anne wore a vintage dress for the premiere and she will be wearing vintage looks for her press tour in an effort to be environmentally sustainable. Instead of having designers create new designs for her, she is searching through archives to find designs that haven’t been worn before. So cool!

FYI: Anne is wearing an Armani Prive gown from the 2006 collection, Christian Louboutin shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch.

