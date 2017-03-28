Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Going to Have More Kids?

In a promo for the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian mentioned that she wants a third child.

“Kim had definitely said in the past that she would never have another kid. She didn’t want to go through the pregnancy experience again, and that coupled with the high-risk factor made it a clear cut choice in her mind,” a source told People about her and Kanye West‘s current situation.

“That said, Kanye would love to have three or four kids. He would love more kids if it was up to him. But at the end of the day, it’s her decision and he’ll support whatever she decides,” the source added. “Whenever things are going great with Kanye, Kim talks about having another baby.”