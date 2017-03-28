Ben Foster & Pregnant Fiancee Laura Prepon Bring Baby Bump To 'Five Came Back' World Premiere!

Ben Foster is accompanied by his pregnant fiancee Laura Prepon on the red carpet while attending the Five Came Back world premiere held at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday (March 27) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor and the 37-year-old actress were joined at the event by Rupert Friend and his wife Aimee Mullins, Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, and directors Guillermo del Toro and Lawrence Kasdan.

Five Came Back is a three-part documentary adapted from Mark Harris’ best-selling book Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War that focuses on the five filmmakers — John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens — who risked their lives during the war to bring the truth back to Americans the only way they knew how: through their work.



Five Came Back | Official Trailer | Netflix