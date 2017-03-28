Bill O'Reilly Apologizes for Insensitive Maxine Waters Comment, Celebrities React
Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor host Bill O’Reilly has apologized after making some insensitive remarks about U.S. Representative Maxine Waters.
During a segment on the show, he said he was “looking at the James Brown wig.”
“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs,” Bill said in a statement of apology (via Variety). “I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”
This is so disrespectful https://t.co/5ixfE16HNS
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 28, 2017
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2017
@MaxineWaters could probably give a shit about Bill O'Reilly. She has her hands full fighting to keep American safe from #Treason
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 28, 2017
Bill O'Reilly and you wonder why people call you guys racist deplorables. Because you are. @MaxineWaters got to you b/c she is Right.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 28, 2017
Bill O'Reilly, your racist is showing. https://t.co/9AR3QjB4Q9
— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 28, 2017