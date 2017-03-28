Bill O'Reilly Apologizes for Insensitive Maxine Waters Comment, Celebrities React

Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor host Bill O’Reilly has apologized after making some insensitive remarks about U.S. Representative Maxine Waters.

During a segment on the show, he said he was “looking at the James Brown wig.”

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs,” Bill said in a statement of apology (via Variety). “I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

You can watch Bill‘s remarks here.

This is so disrespectful https://t.co/5ixfE16HNS — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 28, 2017

