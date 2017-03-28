Top Stories
Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 3:00 pm

Bill O'Reilly Apologizes for Insensitive Maxine Waters Comment, Celebrities React

Bill O'Reilly Apologizes for Insensitive Maxine Waters Comment, Celebrities React

Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor host Bill O’Reilly has apologized after making some insensitive remarks about U.S. Representative Maxine Waters.

During a segment on the show, he said he was “looking at the James Brown wig.”

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs,” Bill said in a statement of apology (via Variety). “I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

You can watch Bill‘s remarks here.

Click inside to read some tweets from celebrities about the remark…
Posted to: Bill O'Reilly

