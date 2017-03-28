Billy Eichner Joins 'American Horror Story' Season 7!

Billy Eichner is joining the cast of American Horror Story season sever!

The Billy on the Street star will have a “heavily recurring role,” Deadline reports. Billy is the first new cast member added to the show, and will join a slew of returning regulars including Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. His role has not yet been officially revealed.

AHS‘s season seven theme is the aftermath of a presidential election and the first episode is said to take place on Election night. The official title has not been revealed yet.