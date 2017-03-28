Top Stories
Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 12:50 pm

Billy Eichner Joins 'American Horror Story' Season 7!

Billy Eichner is joining the cast of American Horror Story season sever!

The Billy on the Street star will have a “heavily recurring role,” Deadline reports. Billy is the first new cast member added to the show, and will join a slew of returning regulars including Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. His role has not yet been officially revealed.

AHS‘s season seven theme is the aftermath of a presidential election and the first episode is said to take place on Election night. The official title has not been revealed yet.

  • namers

    I can’t believe that FX continues to support this horrible mess of a show. I won’t be watching.

