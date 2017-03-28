'Bones' Series Finale - Cast Says Goodbye to the Show!

The Bones series finale is airing tonight and the cast has been taking to social media to say goodbye to the show after 12 seasons on the air.

In addition to the show’s two stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, co-stars Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Michael Grant Terry, Sara Rue, Eugene Byrd, and Pej Vahdat also wrote on social media about the finale.

The show has been airing on Fox for 12 seasons, and has aired over 200 episodes.

David has been taking to Instagram to share photos from the show – you can see some below!

