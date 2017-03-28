'Bones' Series Finale - Cast Says Goodbye to the Show!
The Bones series finale is airing tonight and the cast has been taking to social media to say goodbye to the show after 12 seasons on the air.
In addition to the show’s two stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, co-stars Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Michael Grant Terry, Sara Rue, Eugene Byrd, and Pej Vahdat also wrote on social media about the finale.
The show has been airing on Fox for 12 seasons, and has aired over 200 episodes.
David has been taking to Instagram to share photos from the show – you can see some below!
Thank you Bones pic.twitter.com/gIQgJ7eoWn
— David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) March 28, 2017
I can't believe it – one final episode. Thank you #Bones family!! Don't miss the series finale Tuesday at 9/8c! https://t.co/stlkVutDWK
— Emily Deschanel (@emilydeschanel) March 25, 2017
Click inside for more tweets from the Bones cast saying goodbye…
The series finale of @BonesonFOX is tomorrow night. This pic is from the pilot! So many memories..I'm getting weepy over here. #BonesFinale pic.twitter.com/jYdIbu4nyt
— Michaela Conlin (@michaelaconlin) March 28, 2017
#BONES @BONESonFOX finale airs tonight! Bye Karen Delfs! SO fun being inside your brain for a couple seasons!🎥☠️🤓 pic.twitter.com/2Z5SpDxKcF
— Sara Rue (@SARARUEFORREAL) March 28, 2017
And…scene.
Thanks team.
It was lots of fun, x 12!
Bones. Final episode. Tonight. On Fox. https://t.co/9G9ZYZvpJc
— TJ Thyne (@TJThyne) March 28, 2017
Tonight…we say goodbye. I'll be posting #BonesBTS pics all day. What a ride. What a journey.… https://t.co/BPWuoNZLTV
— Eugene Byrd (@Vududaddy) March 28, 2017
Tonight the very last episode of @bonesonfox airs. I spent 8 years of my life on this incredible… https://t.co/He2OeMp0YV
— Pej Vahdat (@pejvahdat) March 28, 2017
Last Ep ever of #bones tonight! Forever grateful for this show and how it changed my life. Pic from my first ep ever @BONESonFOX pic.twitter.com/qzg9CB5Pyx
— Michael Grant Terry (@LLMGT) March 28, 2017