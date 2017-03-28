'Bones' Series Finale: Showrunner Talks About the Final Scene

The series finale of the beloved Fox series Bones, starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, aired tonight (March 28) and showrunner Michael Peterson is opening up about the final scene.

In many of the finales on the show, the season has ended with a line of dialogue, but this finale ended the way most episodes on the show do with the camera fading out while Booth and Brennan talk.

“In the end, we felt it would be best to do one those fade outs where they’re doing their back and forth,” Michael told Variety. “Sometimes it’s scripted, and sometimes it’s David and Emily doing their thing. David asked for some room for him and her to do their thing, in the finale, and we said absolutely.”

“Sometimes those things are scripted, but often David and Emily improvise. This was a combination of that,” Michael added in an interview with TV Line. “So it was written up to a certain point and then David was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’re going to do our thing.’ And they did. It’s always been a show where there’s this great trust. They trust us with what we put on the page and then they add that extra element, that extra little spark that has worked so well for 12 seasons.”

