Calvin Harris Set to Release Ariana Grande & Pharrell Williams Collab

We’re pretty positive that this new Calvin Harris song is going to be a total hit.

The 33-year-old producer just revealed he’s set to release a new song called “Heatstroke” featuring Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and Young Thug!

Calvin took to his Twitter to share the single artwork as well as the studio credits, but didn’t reveal the release date.

“CALVIN HARRIS // YOUNG THUG // PHARRELL // ARIANA GRANDE,” he captioned the images.

This will be Calvin‘s second song of 2017, following his release of “Slide” last month.

At the beginning of the year, Calvin tweeted that he plans to release 10 songs in total in 2017.