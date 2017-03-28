Cara Delevingne is Joined by BFFs Kendall Jenner & Lily Donaldson at 'Valerian' Trailer Viewing Party
Cara Delevingne looks cool as she attends the trailer viewing party for her upcoming film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Monday night (March 27) in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old model turned actress was joined at the event by BFF models Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson along with Jaden Smith.
Cara stars in the the sci-fi action thriller alongside Dane DeHaan, Rihanna, and Ethan Hawke.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is set to hit theaters on July 21.