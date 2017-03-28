Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 1:17 am

Cara Delevingne is Joined by BFFs Kendall Jenner & Lily Donaldson at 'Valerian' Trailer Viewing Party

Cara Delevingne is Joined by BFFs Kendall Jenner & Lily Donaldson at 'Valerian' Trailer Viewing Party

Cara Delevingne looks cool as she attends the trailer viewing party for her upcoming film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Monday night (March 27) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old model turned actress was joined at the event by BFF models Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson along with Jaden Smith.

Cara stars in the the sci-fi action thriller alongside Dane DeHaan, Rihanna, and Ethan Hawke.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is set to hit theaters on July 21.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cara Delevingne, Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Lily Donaldson

