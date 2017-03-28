Cara Delevingne Will Shave Her Head for Next Movie Role!
Cara Delevingne is opening up about why she decided to dye her hair platinum blonde… and it all has to do with having fun before her next role!
The 24-year-old actress just revealed she is shaving her head for her next movie, Life in a Year.
Cara made the revelation while appearing at 2017 CinemaCon to promote her movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Tuesday (March 28) in Las Vegas.
“I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different. So I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up,” Cara told USA Today.
Cara stars alongside Jaden Smith in a Life in a Year and she will play a dying young woman.
FYI: Cara is wearing a Thierry Mugler outfit and Jimmy Choo shoes.