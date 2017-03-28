Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 8:43 am

Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Has a New Owner

Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Has a New Owner

Carrie Fisher‘s beloved dog Gary, who she often was seen walking the red carpet with, is now living with Corby McCoin, Carrie‘s assistant.

It was originally thought that Gary would be Billie Lourd, but sources say Gary had a connection with Corby because they were always together.

Sources tell TMZ that Corby is not cashing in on taking care of Gary in any way – they just were always together when Carrie was alive, and it made sense for her to keep the dog.
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 01
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 02
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 03
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 04
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 05
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 06
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 07
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 08
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 09
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 10
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 11
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 12
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 13
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 14
carrie fisher tweets heartbreaking message 15

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Celebrity Pets

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here