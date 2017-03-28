Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Has a New Owner

Carrie Fisher‘s beloved dog Gary, who she often was seen walking the red carpet with, is now living with Corby McCoin, Carrie‘s assistant.

It was originally thought that Gary would be Billie Lourd, but sources say Gary had a connection with Corby because they were always together.

Sources tell TMZ that Corby is not cashing in on taking care of Gary in any way – they just were always together when Carrie was alive, and it made sense for her to keep the dog.