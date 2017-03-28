Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:03 pm

Carrie Underwood Signs With a New Record Label

Carrie Underwood Signs With a New Record Label

For the first time since she won American Idol over a decade ago, Carrie Underwood has signed with a new record label!

The 34-year-old country singer has been signed to Arista Nashville at Sony Music for nearly 12 years and now she is moving on to Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records Nashville, according to Deadline.

Carrie released five albums with Arista – 2005′s Some Hearts, 2007′s Carnival Ride, 2009′s Play On, 2012′s Blown Away, and 2015′s Storyteller. She has won a ton of awards over the years, including seven Grammys, 17 Billboard Music Awards, 11 American Music Awards, and more.
