Casey Affleck Haunts Rooney Mara in 'Ghost Story' Trailer - Watch Now

Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck star in the powerful first trailer for A Ghost Story, a film that has received critical praise after debuting at Sundance earlier this year.

In the film, Casey‘s character dies in a car accident, and then comes back as a ghost to watch over his former life. It is really Casey under that sheet the entire movie.

The first poster for the film was also released, which you can see below.

Look out for A Ghost Story, in theaters on July 7.