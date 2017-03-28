Cheryl Burke Will Reportedly Replace Abby Lee Miller on 'Dance Moms'

It looks like Dance Moms may have found a replacement for Abby Lee Miller!

After the no-nonsense dance teacher announced on Instagram earlier this week that she will be leaving the hit reality show, Entertainment Tonight has reported that Cheryl Burke will be joining Dance Moms.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro will reportedly join the Abby Lee Dance Company team later this week to resume filming the final few episodes of the season to help train the girls with their upcoming routines.

“It’s a go with or without Abby,” ET reports. “It’s been up in the air because the network said it’s either all of the cast or they weren’t doing any [more episodes].”

In Abby‘s Instagram post, she said she was quitting the show because she “ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED” creative credit from the producers that she claims she never received.

