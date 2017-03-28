Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 5:20 am

Chrissy Teigen Is Totally Grossed Out By Her Mom Cooking Sausages!

Chrissy Teigen Is Totally Grossed Out By Her Mom Cooking Sausages!

Chrissy Teigen‘s mom Vilailuck loves cooking for the family but there’s one meal Chrissy can’t stand!

While spending some time together on Monday night (March 27), Vilailuck decided to make some sausages and Chrissy was not pleased!

Chrissy naturally took to her Twitter to document the entire experience, where her mom teased her with the string of sausages.

“I am. Gonna barf,” Chrissy wrote, before posting a video where her mom asked if she wanted to wear the sausages.

Pictured inside: Chrissy stopping by Madeo restaurant on Saturday (March 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy mom cooking grossed out 01
chrissy mom cooking grossed out 02
chrissy mom cooking grossed out 03

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here