Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:13 am
Darlene Cates Dead - 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' Star Passes Away at 69
- Darlene Cates, who played the mom in the iconic movie, has passed away – TMZ
- Paris Jackson defends growing out her armpit hair – Just Jared Jr
- Here’s what Chris Kattan said about his DWTS elimination – Gossip Cop
- Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spend time together in South America – Lainey Gossip
- There was a Fresh Prince reunion over the weekend! – TooFab
- Things got explosive on Teen Mom – MTV
- Vote in this March Manness poll – Popsugar
