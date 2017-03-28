Top Stories
Debra Messing Brings Son Roman to Women's Project Theater Gala

Debra Messing‘s son Roman has grown up so much!

The 48-year-old actress brought her 12-year-old son with her to Women’s Project Theater’s Annual Gala on Monday night (March 27) hosted at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.

During the gala, Debra was honored for her commitment to advancing women’s narratives and to sharing women’s voices on stage, in film and on television.

Later in the evening, BBC Worldwide North America President Ann M. Sarnoff was also honored.

“What an extraordinary night, celebrating women’s voices in the theatre and pushing boundaries. It was a huge honor to have been acknowledged by this vital & magnificent organization,” Debra wrote on her Instagram after the event.

