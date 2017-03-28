Ethan Hawke Supports John Leguizamo At His 'Latin History For Morons' Opening Night!

Ethan Hawke got all suited up to support his pal John Leguizamo at the opening night celebration of his brand new play Latin History For Morons held at The Public Theater on Monday (March 27) in New York City.

In Latin History For Morons, the 52-year-old Emmy winner schools his son — and the rest of us — on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

“In theater, you can be free. That’s how Lin-Manuel Miranda got to do the most revolutionary piece of theater with Hamilton: color-blind casting in roles in which they would never cast Latinos if it were a film or TV show,” John told Billboard about why he created his new piece. “It just goes to show that Hollywood and cable are way behind.”

Latin History For Morons is playing at the Anspacher Theater until April 28 – Buy tickets here!

10+ pictures inside of Ethan Hawke and John Leguizamo at the opening night…