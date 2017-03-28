Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 6:50 am

Eva Longoria Begins Filming Her New Show 'Type A'

Eva Longoria Begins Filming Her New Show 'Type A'

Eva Longoria is all smiles as she films her upcoming TV show Type A on Friday (March 24) in Los Angeles.

The following night, the 42-year-old Empire guest star looked super chic as she grabbed dinner with close pal Melanie Griffith.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Type A is “about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news,” Variety reports.

The upcoming show is set to premiere on Fox in the fall.

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria out and about…
Photos: WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Eva Longoria, Melanie Griffith

