Eva Longoria Begins Filming Her New Show 'Type A'

Eva Longoria is all smiles as she films her upcoming TV show Type A on Friday (March 24) in Los Angeles.

The following night, the 42-year-old Empire guest star looked super chic as she grabbed dinner with close pal Melanie Griffith.

Type A is “about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news,” Variety reports.

The upcoming show is set to premiere on Fox in the fall.

