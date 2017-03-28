Harry Styles Gets Confirmed as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest

It looks like we’re getting even closer to new music from Harry Styles!

The 23-year-old One Direction member is set to make his solo debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 15th.

Harry is set to take the stage alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

“Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL,” SNL shared on their Twitter account.

Jimmy also shared the news on his account, writing, “So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th! #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL.”

Rumors have been circulating that a new song from Harry will be released a week before the performance on April 7th.