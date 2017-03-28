Top Stories
Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 1:18 pm

Harry Styles Gets Confirmed as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest

Harry Styles Gets Confirmed as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest

It looks like we’re getting even closer to new music from Harry Styles!

The 23-year-old One Direction member is set to make his solo debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 15th.

Harry is set to take the stage alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

“Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL,” SNL shared on their Twitter account.

Jimmy also shared the news on his account, writing, “So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th! #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL.”

Rumors have been circulating that a new song from Harry will be released a week before the performance on April 7th.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Visitor

    He’s aging poorly. Yikes.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here