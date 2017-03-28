Tue, 28 March 2017 at 4:08 pm
Is 'American Idol' Coming Back? Fox & NBC Reportedly in Bidding War!
- Find out the latest on the American Idol revival – TMZ
- This TLC star found out she’s dating her cousin – Wetpaint
- Find out what’s happening during the Riverdale finale – Just Jared Jr
- Jodie Sweetin‘s ex has been arrested 3 times in 9 days – DListed
- Ariana Grande looks red hot – Hollywood Tuna
- This entertainer was grilled about his anti-gay remarks – Towleroad
- Could Justin Bieber be going to prison!? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: American Idol, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet