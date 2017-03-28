'It' Poster Features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown!

Bill Skarsgard channels Pennywise the Clown in this spooky poster from It.

The scary movie remake from famed writer Stephen King takes place in the small town of Derry, Maine, where seven children come face to face with life problems, bullies and a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise.

Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard also stars in the movie.

The film’s teaser trailer will be released tomorrow, so stay tuned! We’ll be posting the full trailer as soon as it’s available!

It will hit theaters on September 8, 2017.

See the full poster below…