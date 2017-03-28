Top Stories
Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 4:40 pm

'It' Poster Features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown!

'It' Poster Features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown!

Bill Skarsgard channels Pennywise the Clown in this spooky poster from It.

The scary movie remake from famed writer Stephen King takes place in the small town of Derry, Maine, where seven children come face to face with life problems, bullies and a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise.

Stranger ThingsFinn Wolfhard also stars in the movie.

The film’s teaser trailer will be released tomorrow, so stay tuned! We’ll be posting the full trailer as soon as it’s available!

It will hit theaters on September 8, 2017.

See the full poster below…
Just Jared on Facebook
it poster trailer tomorrow 01

Posted to: Bill Skarsgard, It, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hyejeong

    So many remakes/reboots.. Tim Curry was brilliant as Pennywise.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here