Tue, 28 March 2017 at 12:45 pm

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Pitch New Business Model For Donald Trump On 'The Late Show'!

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Pitch New Business Model For Donald Trump On 'The Late Show'!

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have a new business idea for President Donald Trump!

While promoting their hit series Grace and Frankie on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (March 27) in New York City, the dynamic duo discussed adult vibrators, the Women’s March, and… Trump-themed diapers?

“I have an idea for a new business model for Trump,” Jane joked. “[He should make] adult diapers that could be called Trumpers to help with all the leaks.”

Both Jane and Lily rocked pins showing their support for Planned Parenthood and they told host Stephen that they recently participated in the Los Angeles edition of the Women’s March. “750,000 people [were there] – men and women, baby carriages, wheelchairs,” Jane said proudly. “And dogs,” Lily added.


Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Credit: Richard Boeth, Marcus Owen; Photos: CBS, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

