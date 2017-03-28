Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 1:01 pm

Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Jay Cutler, an NFL quarterback, posed in the flesh in this photo posted to his wife Kristin Cavallari‘s Instagram!

The pair are currently on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, and clearly enjoying some R&R!

“‘Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free’ – @tony2coats” Kristin captioned the photo. Tony Scheffler is an eight year NFL veteran.

Jay is currently a free agent and awaiting a team to sign him to a contract for the upcoming season.

Also pictured are some shirtless photos of Jay Cutler enjoying the water.
Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
