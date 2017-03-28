Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 12:42 am

Jessica Chastain Goes Glam for Hollywood Premiere of 'The Zookeeper's Wife'

Jessica Chastain Goes Glam for Hollywood Premiere of 'The Zookeeper's Wife'

Jessica Chastain look stunning as she arrives at the premiere of The Zookeeper’s Wife on Monday night (March 27) at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood.

The actress was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Johan Heldenbergh, Iddo Goldberg and wife Ashley Madekwe, and director Niki Cato.

Over the weekend, Jessica celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico!

“This has been a birthday to remember. Thank you all for your lovely wishes!!! They filled me with so much joy. I had such a beautiful time relaxing in Mexico. Now back to work!” Jessica captioned the below Instagram pic.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, Piaget jewelry, and Charlotte Olympia shoes.

