Tue, 28 March 2017 at 7:07 pm

Jessica Chastain & Mila Kunis Get a Head Start at Promoting New Projects at CinemaCon 2017!

Jessica Chastain & Mila Kunis Get a Head Start at Promoting New Projects at CinemaCon 2017!

Jessica Chastain and Mila Kunis hit the red carpet while attending STX Films’ presentation at 2017 CinemaCon on Tuesday afternoon (March 28) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The ladies are at the event, along with Mark Wahlberg, to promote their upcoming movies for the studio.

Jessica was joined by writer-director Aaron Sorkin to present their movie Molly’s Game, which is about “a young skier and former Olympic hopeful who becomes a successful entrepreneur (and a target of an FBI investigation) when she establishes a high-stakes, international poker game.”

Mila is promoting the upcoming Christmas themed sequel to last year’s hit comedy Bad Moms.

Mark is at the event with director Peter Berg to talk about their upcoming action flick Mile 22, which is about a “CIA field officer and an Indonesian police officer who are forced to work together as they confront violent and extreme political corruption.”

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Givenchy dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Piaget earrings.

20+ pictures inside of Jessica Chastain, Mila Kunis, and Mark Wahlberg at CinemaCon…

Photos: WENN
