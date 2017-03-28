Jimmy Fallon Brings Back 'Ew!' Sketch with Demi Lovato! (Video)

Demi Lovato threw on a very colorful outfit and pink wig to play her teen character of Emily Livingston during last night’s (March 27) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 24-year-old entertainer joined Jimmy for his recurring “Ew!” sketch, where he plays a young teen named Sara.

The two have some fun with emoji selfies before helping each other get ready for their upcoming Spring Fling. Sara (Jimmy) gives Emily (Demi) some advice on her dress and kissing boys. Watch below…

Demi joins Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez and Zac Efron in the list of stars who have joined Jimmy in his recurring “Ew!” sketch.



“Ew!” with Demi Lovato (‘The Tonight Show’)