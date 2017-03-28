Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 8:26 am

Jimmy Fallon Brings Back 'Ew!' Sketch with Demi Lovato! (Video)

Jimmy Fallon Brings Back 'Ew!' Sketch with Demi Lovato! (Video)

Demi Lovato threw on a very colorful outfit and pink wig to play her teen character of Emily Livingston during last night’s (March 27) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 24-year-old entertainer joined Jimmy for his recurring “Ew!” sketch, where he plays a young teen named Sara.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

The two have some fun with emoji selfies before helping each other get ready for their upcoming Spring Fling. Sara (Jimmy) gives Emily (Demi) some advice on her dress and kissing boys. Watch below…

Demi joins Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez and Zac Efron in the list of stars who have joined Jimmy in his recurring “Ew!” sketch.


“Ew!” with Demi Lovato (‘The Tonight Show’)
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here