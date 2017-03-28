Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 5:43 pm

John Cena & Kate McKinnon's Animated Flick 'Ferdinand' Gets First Trailer - Watch!

John Cena & Kate McKinnon's Animated Flick 'Ferdinand' Gets First Trailer - Watch!

Ferdinand and its star-studded cast is ready to make its way into theaters!

The animated flick, based on the beloved book The Story of Ferdinand, features the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez and tons of other celebrities!

The movie tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart, who is mistaken for a dangerous beast.

Ferdinand is captured and torn from his home but is determined to return to his family. He rallies a misfit team to help him find his way back home.

Ferdinand is set to hit theaters December 15, 2017.

Check out the new trailer for the flick below…


