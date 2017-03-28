'Jumanji' Is Making a Major Plot Change For Reboot With Nick Jonas

The upcoming reboot of Jumanji is making a tweak to a major part of the original film!

Cast members Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black revealed new details about the film at CinemaCon on Monday night (March 27) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

During a preview of the flick, it was shown that the board game from the classic story has been re-imagined as a vintage video game.

“Fun to reveal our ‘secret plot device’ last night to the crowd. We’re all high school kids in bad ass avatar bodies. #acne #Jumanji,” Dwayne wrote on his Twitter following the announcement.

According to THR, the preview showed four high schoolers discovering the game in their school’s basement and selecting a character. They are then transported to the jungle as that person.

It was also revealed that the full title of the film is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Jumanji is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2017.