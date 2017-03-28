Top Stories
Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 2:03 pm

'Jumanji' Is Making a Major Plot Change For Reboot With Nick Jonas

'Jumanji' Is Making a Major Plot Change For Reboot With Nick Jonas

The upcoming reboot of Jumanji is making a tweak to a major part of the original film!

Cast members Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black revealed new details about the film at CinemaCon on Monday night (March 27) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

During a preview of the flick, it was shown that the board game from the classic story has been re-imagined as a vintage video game.

“Fun to reveal our ‘secret plot device’ last night to the crowd. We’re all high school kids in bad ass avatar bodies. #acne #Jumanji,” Dwayne wrote on his Twitter following the announcement.

According to THR, the preview showed four high schoolers discovering the game in their school’s basement and selecting a character. They are then transported to the jungle as that person.

It was also revealed that the full title of the film is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Jumanji is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2017.
Just Jared on Facebook
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 01
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 02
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 03
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 04
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 05
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 06
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 07
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 08
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 09
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 10
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 11
jumanji making major plot change for reboot 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, jumanji, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here